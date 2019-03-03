Braves' Dansby Swanson: Tuesday return on tap
Swanson (wrist) is expected to play against the Yankees on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson was scratched from Friday's lineup due to wrist soreness and was originally expected to return to action in a minor-league game Thursday, but instead will bump up that timeline a couple days. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the 24-year-old is scheduled to take batting practice Sunday.
