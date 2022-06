Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Swanson's two scores came on a Travis d'Arnaud homer in the first inning and an Austin Riley double in the fifth. He also swiped two bags against Kyle Hendricks to give him 11 this season. The shortstop has been on fire in June, with at least one hit in 15 of 17 games, including eight multi-hit games. Swanson is slashing .362/.443/.551 this month and has raised his season batting average to .294.