Braves' Dansby Swanson: Undergoes wrist surgery
Swanson underwent surgery Wednesday to remove a loose body from his left wrist. He's expected to be fully operational prior to spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson was forced to miss the final week of the regular season (and the NLDS) after suffering a partially torn ligament in his left hand. The shortstop appears to have additionally sustained a wrist injury, though this should be considered more of a "cleanup procedure" than anything and all signs point toward the 24-year-old being ready to go without any restrictions or limitations when spring training commences. In 136 games this year, he slashed .238/.304/.395 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
