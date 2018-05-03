Braves' Dansby Swanson: Unlikely to play Friday
Manager Brian Snitker said that Swanson (wrist) will likely remain on the bench for Friday's game against San Francisco, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson didn't play Thursday after being removed from Wednesday's game with a sore right wrist. Johan Camargo will likely get another start in the infield in his place. There has been no further update on Swanson's status, and it doesn't appear as though this injury is serious enough for a trip to the disabled list, so consider him day-to-day.
