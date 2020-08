Swanson went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

He capped a big night at the plate in dramatic fashion with a walkoff homer off Nats closer Daniel Hudson in the ninth inning. Swanson has hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-23 (.435) during that hot streak, and on the year he's now hitting .298 with three homers and 16 RBI through 24 contests.