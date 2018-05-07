Braves' Dansby Swanson: Will miss more than 10 days
Swanson (wrist) won't travel with the Braves during the team's seven-game, three-city road trip that runs Tuesday through May 14, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's series finale in Miami, but he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time with the Braves having yet to release a timetable for his return. While his teammates are on the road this week, Swanson will remain in Atlanta to receive further treatment for his inflamed left wrist. Swanson said Sunday that he hasn't required an injection and believes he'll be able to address the injury solely through rest and regular checkups with the Atlanta training staff. The Braves should have a better idea regarding a return date for Swanson once he's able to resume baseball activities.
