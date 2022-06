Swanson won his arbitration case against Atlanta on Wednesday and will earn $10 million in 2022, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson is in his final year of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency, and he'll make $4 million more compared to his 2021 salary. The 28-year-old is enjoying a strong contract year with a .279/.348/.428 slash line, six home runs, 26 RBI and nine stolen bases through 56 games.