Lee (shoulder) is likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list by the end of this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lee seems to be done with his minor-league rehab assignment after retiring all six batters he faced between two appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old left-hander had posted a sharp 3.10 ERA and 23:7 K:BB through 20.1 innings with Atlanta prior to going down with a shoulder issue in mid-May.