Lee (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lee made it through a live batting practice session earlier this week without issue and has been cleared to return to live games after missing nearly three full months due to lingering shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old left-hander had pitched to a 3.10 ERA and 23:7 K:BB in 20.1 innings for Atlanta prior to this lengthy IL stint.