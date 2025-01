Lee agreed to a one-year, $1.025 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

The left-hander had a couple short stints in the minors last year but pitched well in 52 appearances for Atlanta with a 2.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 76:17 K:BB across 59.2 innings. Lee recorded nine holds and could work in a setup role in 2025 if he remains similarly effective.