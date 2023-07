Lee (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday in Milwaukee, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lee is traveling with the NL East leaders on their current road trip and is scheduled to throw another bullpen session next week in Boston. If all goes well in that workout, Atlanta can maybe start thinking about sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old left-hander has been sidelined since mid-May because of shoulder inflammation.