White went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

The 30-year-old had one of only three Atlanta hits on the afternoon. White has started seven straight games and collected at least one hit in all of them, going 10-for-28 (.357) with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, a triple, two homers), seven RBI and nine runs. The addition of Eddie Rosario to the big-league roster could cut into White's playing time in the short term, but he's forced his way into a significant role in the Atlanta outfield -- at least until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to make his 2025 debut.