White went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

White continues to be Atlanta's fourth outfielder, most often drawing into the lineup as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in right field. The steal was White's first this season. He notched 10 steals on 11 attempts over 105 games in the 2025 regular season. The outfielder is batting .232 with a .647 OPS, two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored across 61 plate appearances in 2026.