Braves' Eli White: Logs three XBH in victory

White went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two total RBI in a 3-1 win against the Mets on Saturday.

White produced all three of Atlanta's extra-base hits in the victory and was responsible for all but one of the team's runs. He began the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning and added a solo blast to left field in the fourth. Saturday marked White's second start in four games since Ronald Acuna (hamstring) landed on the IL. Both of those starts have come against left-handed hurlers, while Mike Yastrzemski has started the two games in which Atlanta has faced a righty.