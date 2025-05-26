White will work on the short side of a platoon in left field with Alex Verdugo now that Ronald Acuna in back in the lineup, David O'Brien of the Athletic reports.

White's actually had slightly better numbers against right-handed pitching so far this season, posting an .814 OPS in 87 plate appearances in that split versus Verdugo's .760 OPS in 100 PAs, but manager Brian Snitker will go with a conventional platoon for now between the two. How the duo performs will likely determine how long the arrangement lasts, and White wasn't doing himself any favors by batting .225 (9-for-40) with a 1:10 BB:K in his last 10 games before Acuna's activation from the IL on Friday.