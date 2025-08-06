White went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

He was the only Atlanta hitter to figure out Milwaukee pitching on the night, taking Freddy Peralta deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. White has gone yard three times in the last three games, and in seven contests since Ronald Acuna (calf) went down, the 31-year-old bench player is batting .296 (8-for-27) with nine RBI.