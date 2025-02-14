White will spend most of spring training working as an infielder in an attempt to win a roster spot as a super-utility player, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 30-year-old is out of minor-league options, and adding some positional versatility should help his bid for a roster spot with Atlanta in need of a utility infielder. White has four appearances at second base as a big leaguer but has otherwise exclusively played the outfield, though he did see infield action earlier in his baseball career.