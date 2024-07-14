White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After making three starts in the outfield last weekend versus the Phillies while Atlanta played without Ramon Laureano (oblique), White has moved back to the bench, even though Laureano was placed on the injured list Wednesday. Rather than White, Atlanta has turned to Eddie Rosario to fill the opening in the outfield, as Rosario will get his seventh consecutive start Sunday. The right-handed-hitting White could still be a candidate to replace the lefty-hitting Rosario in the lineup against left-handed pitching, at least until Laureano returns from the IL.