Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals that White will take over as the team's primary right fielder after Ronald Acuna exited the contest with right Achilles inflammation, Avery Osen of the Associated Press reports.

Though Acuna appears to have avoided a rupture of his Achilles tendon, he's still likely to miss more than the minimum 10 days after Atlanta officially placed him on the injured list Wednesday. Atlanta recalled Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Gwinnett to provide another option in the outfield while Acuna is out, but given Kelenic's tepid production in the big leagues and minors this season, White should be first in line to fill in for the star right fielder. White has proven serviceable when given meaningful playing time with Atlanta this season; he'll head into Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City having maintained a .255/.297/.391 slash line to go with four home runs and seven stolen bases over 196 plate appearances.