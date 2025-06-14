site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eli White: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
White isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.
White will grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's contest after going 4-for-23 to begin June. Alex Verdugo will get the nod to start in left field instead and bat second.
