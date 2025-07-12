De Los Santos (3-2) picked up the win Friday over the Cardinals, striking out one batter over two scoreless, hitless relief innings.

Grant Holmes lasted only three innings as the starter, and De Los Santos took over for the fourth inning to protect a 6-5 lead. Masyn Winn, the first batter he faced, reached base on an error, but the right-hander retired to the next six Cardinals to kick off an impressive effort from the Atlanta bullpen, which delivered six shutout frames in total to preserve the victory. De Los Santos has been effective this season in a lower-leverage role, posting a 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 39 innings with two holds in 38 appearances.