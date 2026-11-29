De Los Santos agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Reds on Sunday, which includes a club option for 2028, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander recorded five saves and 10 holds in 66 appearances for the Astros last season. De Los Santos' 4.79 ERA was underwhelming, though a 3.42 xERA indicates he may have deserved some better results. Cincinnati's closer picture is unsettled following the departure of Emilio Pagan, but De Los Santos will likely need to prove he can be relied upon before receiving regular save chances.