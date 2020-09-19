Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in a 15-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

It was the third time this month that Freeman has recorded three hits in a game. The highlight of his night came early on, when he roped a two-run double into right field to extend the lead to 3-0. Freeman is enjoying a spectacular September in which he is hitting .439/.537/.848 with six home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs scored in 17 games. The four-time all-star continues to be one of the strongest hitters in an explosive Braves lineup that's averaging over seven runs per game during the final month of the regular season.

More News