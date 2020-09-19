Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in a 15-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

It was the third time this month that Freeman has recorded three hits in a game. The highlight of his night came early on, when he roped a two-run double into right field to extend the lead to 3-0. Freeman is enjoying a spectacular September in which he is hitting .439/.537/.848 with six home runs, 27 RBI and 17 runs scored in 17 games. The four-time all-star continues to be one of the strongest hitters in an explosive Braves lineup that's averaging over seven runs per game during the final month of the regular season.