Braves' Freddie Freeman: Appears ready for 2018 season

Freeman is 6-for-20 (.300) with one RBI and three extra-base hits through eight spring training games.

Freeman seems locked in and ready to go after putting up impressive numbers through the first weeks of spring training. He looks to have yet another big season after slashing .307/.403/.586 with 28 home runs and 71 RBI in 2017. The 28-year-old first baseman will begin the year as Atlanta's starting first basemen barring injury.