Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in action Friday

Freeman (elbow) is starting at first base and batting third Friday against the Mets.

Freeman sat three of the past four games to receive treatment for a bone spur in his right elbow, and he's good to go for the beginning of the final series of the regular season. According to Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves want the veteran first baseman to play two games this weekend, but he hopes to be in the lineup for all three contests.