Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in action Thursday
Freeman (illness) is in the starting lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, playing third base and batting third, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Freeman left Wednesday's bout with flu-like symptoms, but it seems like that was a minor blip on the radar in the grand scheme of things. He'll resume his normal spot in the heart of Atlanta's order looking to get the Braves in the thick of the playoff race.
