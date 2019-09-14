Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in Saturday's lineup
Freeman (elbow) is starting at first base and batting third Saturday against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
As expected, the Braves get their first baseman back after he left Friday's game with a sore right elbow. Freeman is tied for first in the majors with 117 RBI and his 38 homers are good for ninth best in MLB.
