Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in starting lineup
Freeman (elbow) is starting Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, playing first base and batting third.
Freeman experienced right elbow inflammation Tuesday that led to him missing nearly a week of game action, but the team was never overly concerned about the injury, and he'll return to the lineup Monday. While the team could use some caution with Freeman going forward this spring to prevent further injury, the 30-year-old will likely be good to go for most activities as spring training progresses.
