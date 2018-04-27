Braves' Freddie Freeman: Bangs out three doubles in Thursday's win

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a walk, three doubles and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

The first baseman has been raking over the last week, hitting .400 (12-for-30) with seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two homers), five RBI and six runs. Despite the buzz being generated by Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies, Freeman remains the heart of the Braves' offense, and with additional support from the youngsters he could be headed for a career year.