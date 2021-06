Freeman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Dodgers.

The first baseman took Julio Urias deep in the first inning, but he also struck out three times. Freeman snapped a 12-game drought without a homer and his .226/.353/.452 slash line reflects his inability to sustain any momentum at the plate, but he's salvaged some fantasy value with 13 home runs, 30 RBI and 36 runs through 54 contests.