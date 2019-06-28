Braves' Freddie Freeman: Belts 22nd homer

Freeman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Freeman's homer, a 366-foot opposite-field line drive, came off Tyler Chatwood in the third inning. He had a chance for more heroics when he came to bat with the tying runs on base in the ninth inning, but his smash down the first base line was snagged by Anthony Rizzo and turned into an out. The All-Star first baseman is putting together one of his best seasons as a pro and is now up to 22 homers this season, only one behind his total last year. His season slash line sits at a robust .312/.396/.598.