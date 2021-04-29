Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs.

He took Alec Mills deep in the sixth inning for his seventh homer of the year, one of five long balls by Atlanta on the night. Freeman appears to have found his form at the plate, and over the last 11 games he's slashing .316/.469/.605 with three home runs and eight RBI.