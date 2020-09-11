Freeman went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.
After tallying a homer and six RBI in Wednesday's blowout win over Miami, Freeman picked up right where he left off Thursday. The first-baseman's pair of two run-shots brought him to 10 long balls and a major-league leading 42 RBI on the campaign. The 30-year-old is hitting at a robust .333/.450/.635 clip.
