Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts second homer

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Freeman took Matt Andriese deep in the eighth inning to account for the Braves only run on the day. It was his second home run of the season, though has paired that with six doubles. His profile remains similar to past seasons as he has 14 walks compared to 13 strikeouts and is hitting .324/.446/.946 through 79 plate appearances.

