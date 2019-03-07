Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts spring grand slam

Freeman went 1-for-1 with a walk and a grand slam in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Amazingly, the first baseman has yet to hit a grand slam in the regular season among his 189 career homers. Freeman is now slashing .308/.357/.846 through his first 13 spring at-bats with two home runs.

