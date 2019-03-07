Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts spring grand slam
Freeman went 1-for-1 with a walk and a grand slam in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Amazingly, the first baseman has yet to hit a grand slam in the regular season among his 189 career homers. Freeman is now slashing .308/.357/.846 through his first 13 spring at-bats with two home runs.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Heads to bench•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Fills up box score•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats clutch homer in loss•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Getting breather in series finale•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Triples, drives in three•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 19th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...