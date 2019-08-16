Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts two homers in loss

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and two walks in the Braves' 10-8 loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Freeman just keeps raking in his age-29 season, as he's now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games coming off this two-homer effort that saw him mash his 30th and 31st long balls of the year. The star veteran now sports an elite .311/.405/.577 slash line across 546 plate appearances.