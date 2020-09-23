Freeman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total runs scored during Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Marlins.
With the third-highest batting average and second-highest OPS in the league, Freeman is squarely in the MVP race. He is slashing .347/.463/.643 through 199 at-bats this season.
