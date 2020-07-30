Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay.

Freeman entered the game batting .143 following a four-strikeout performance Tuesday, but he responded resoundingly by racking up eight total bases and registering his first home run Wednesday. The 30-year-old got the Braves on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot to right field and collected another RBI with a single in the sixth. With his four-hit effort, Freeman upped his average to a healthy .316.