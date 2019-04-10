Braves' Freddie Freeman: Braves-Rockies postponed

Freeman won't play Wednesday against the Rockies with the contest being postponed due to inclement weather in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta and Colorado will hold a make-up game Aug. 26. Freeman and the Braves will return to action Thursday in Atlanta for the club's series opener with the Mets.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...