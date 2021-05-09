Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 8-7 win over Philadelphia.
Freeman opened Atlanta's scoring with his sixth-inning home run to end a five-game hitless stretch. The 2020 NL MVP has started the season slow with an average under .200.
