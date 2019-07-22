Braves' Freddie Freeman: Collects three hits in win

Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base while knocking in a run and scoring twice in Sunday's victory versus Washington.

Freeman recorded his eighth game of three or more hits this season, collecting singles in the first and third innings and a run-scoring double in the seventh. The All-Star first baseman went 7-for-18 in the four-game series against the Nationals, driving in a single run in each game of the series. He is slashing .301/.387/.567 with 25 homers and 78 RBI in 395 at-bats this season.