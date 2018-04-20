Braves' Freddie Freeman: Collects two hits against Mets
Freeman went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in Atlanta's 12-4 victory over the Mets on Thursday.
After exiting Wednesday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist, Freeman was right back in the lineup against the Mets and he showed no ill effects with a pair of hits in this blowout victory for the Braves, much to the relief of fantasy owners. Consider the 28-year-old good to go going forward.
