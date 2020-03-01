Braves' Freddie Freeman: Could rejoin lineup Monday

Freeman (elbow) could be in the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League against the Phillies if his workout Sunday goes as planned, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The veteran first baseman was first scratched from Tuesday's lineup with right elbow inflammation, but he may end up only missing a week due to the injury. The Braves never expressed significant concern over the issue, but it's nonetheless a great sign to see Freeman expected to make a quick return to the field.