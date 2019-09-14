Play

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Could return to Saturday's lineup

Freeman (elbow) may be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman was pulled from Friday's matchup with right elbow soreness, but the Braves don't sound too worried. The All-Star first baseman should have a chance to return to the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup.

