Braves' Freddie Freeman: Could return to Saturday's lineup
Freeman (elbow) may be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman was pulled from Friday's matchup with right elbow soreness, but the Braves don't sound too worried. The All-Star first baseman should have a chance to return to the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Departs with elbow soreness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers twice, drives in five•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits Saturday after HBP•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Cranks 36th homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Comes through with another RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...