Braves' Freddie Freeman: Cracks fifth homer

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Freeman clubbed a two-run blast to cap off a three-run first inning, notching his fifth homer of the campaign. The first three hitters in Atlanta's order did the majority of the damage in the series finale, as Ozzie Albies, Josh Donaldson and Freeman accounted for seven of the team's eight runs.