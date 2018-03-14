Braves' Freddie Freeman: Cracks first spring homer Tuesday
Freeman went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The first baseman has been having a solid spring overall at the plate, but Tuesday's homer was his first. Freeman is the one established superstar in the Braves' young lineup, but if Ronald Acuna hits the ground running after he makes his major-league debut and Ozzie Albies improves in his first full big-league campaign, the Atlanta offense could be a lot more potent than expected -- and provide Freeman with a lot more RBI opportunities.
