Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Reds.
Freeman slammed a solo home run off Tony Santillan in the first inning. He was the only batter that had an extra-base hit against Santillan. Freeman is tied for fourth in the National League with seven long balls. The first baseman is slashing .254/.363/.471 with 41 RBI and 48 runs. In addition, he's drawn a team-leading 45 walks. Prior to Wednesday's four hit night, he's been hitless in four straight games, marking his second-longest stretch without a hit this season.