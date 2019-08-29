Braves' Freddie Freeman: Cranks 36th homer

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Freeman had a productive game but saved his best for last, taking Buddy Boshers deep in the final frame for his 36th homer of the season. He also played a part in the team's five-run rally in the second inning, lacing a double to left field to score Ronald Acuna. Freeman had been uncharacteristically quiet of late, failing to record a hit in each of his last three starts. His overall numbers for the season remain fantastic however, as he's hitting .297 to go along with 107 RBI and 103 runs scored across 135 games.