Freeman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Milwaukee.

Freeman knocked a grand slam off Brent Suter as part of a seven-run seventh inning to cut Milwaukee's lead to 8-7. The slugging first baseman is riding an eight-game hitting streak with four long balls and nine RBI during that stretch. For the season, Freeman has 11 homers with an .821 OPS.