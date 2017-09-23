Play

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Dealing with illness

Freeman will not be available for Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an illness, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It seemed initially that Freeman was being held out Saturday after a long run of consecutive starts, but it turns out he is under the weather and was sent home for the day. The Braves are hoping he will be able to return to the lineup Sunday.

